Twelve years ago, Alaska attorneys brought to our state a national tradition on MLK Day of “A Day On, Not a Day Off.” Each year, lawyers across Alaska have made themselves available to provide free legal help to Alaskans of modest means in free legal clinics. That tradition continues in 2021, despite COVID-19. This year, however, a statewide call center will replace walk-in sessions.
Sponsored by the Alaska Bar Association, the Alaska Court System, and Alaska Legal Services Corporation, this legal clinic is inspired by Dr. King’s commitment to community service. Since the inception of the event, more than 1,500 Alaska lawyers and volunteers have supported this vision and have provided more than 4,000 Alaskans with more than 7,000 hours of volunteer time, totaling nearly $1 million worth of free legal services.
Alaskans needing legal help can call in by phone this year to talk with an experienced Alaskan attorney and get immediate, confidential assistance with many civil legal issues: family law (child support, custody, divorce, guardianship); housing law (eviction, foreclosure); public benefits law (Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security); or other legal issues (such as employment, personal injury, probate, estate planning, Native allotments).
The clinic serves a real need, at no cost to the clients or the public. That need is especially great now, as Alaskans struggle with the effects of the pandemic. In 1994, Congress designated MLK Day as a national day of service, and Alaska’s attorneys are proud to be a part of that effort.
Anyone can call for free legal consultation and advice. There is no qualifying income limit to receive help at the clinic. Volunteer attorneys will be standing by to provide assistance on a first-come-first-served basis, so there is no need to register in advance. The consultations are private and confidential. Every person who calls with a legal question will receive an answer, or at least be put on the path to an answer.
In addition to the one-day event, Alaskans have access to a virtual legal clinic at alaska.freelegalanswers.org. This an ongoing free and confidential service that allows folks to receive answers online to civil legal questions, at no cost, from Alaska lawyers.
MLK Day is on Monday, January 18th. The clinic’s phone lines will be open from noon until 4:00 p.m. The toll-free number is 1-844-263-1849.
Russell L. Winner is the founder of the MLK Day free legal clinic. He practices law in Anchorage.