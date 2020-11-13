Mitzvah Mall is Congregation Beth Sholom’s gift to the community. More than a decade ago, Congregation Beth Sholom launched an idea to transform the very concept of gift giving with Mitzvah Mall. Many years later, this holiday bazaar is going strong. Many nonprofits have benefited with thousands of dollars donated by our residents. In the past, the non-profits gathered at the synagogue for a festive bizarre bazaar that featured decorated tables, animals associated with the non-profit organizations, and music. It is "bizarre" because the attendees donate money, and receive a gift card that they can present to a friend or relative in lieu of, or with, another holiday present. This year the festivities are moving to a virtual location, and Mitzvah Mall will be on-line.
“Mitzvah” is Hebrew for commandment and reminds us that we are commanded to do good deeds. In this spirit, this year 23 local nonprofits are participating in the virtual event to share their missions, and accept donations. In exchange, donors will be able to complete and print a beautiful certificate to give as a present.
Mitzvah Mall is an opportunity for families to give in the true spirit of the season. It’s also a chance for our community to come together to make big change with a simple concept – gifting our friends and loved ones the means to make a difference, to provide needed meals, shelter, services, and care to those who need it most. These are gifts that make Alaska the place we all love to call home. We are a generous and kind community and now more than ever we need that Alaska spirit to keep our nonprofits supported.