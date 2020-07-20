Anchorage Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 67-year-old Linda Killbear. Linda was last seen yesterday morning when she left her residence, in the area of Elmore Road and E 68th Avenue, on foot. Efforts to locate Linda have been unsuccessful. There is concern for Linda’s wellbeing as she suffers from dementia and needs medication that she does not have with her. She has been known to frequent homeless camps.
Linda is 5’03” tall, 112 pounds with graying brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue North Face jacket and blue jogging pants with a yellow stripe down the sides. Anyone with information regarding Linda’s whereabouts is asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1).