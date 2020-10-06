Anchorage Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway, 12-year-old Sahli Howard. Howard was last seen on foot in the area of Patterson and Northern Lights at 1:30 PM today; efforts to locate him by family and police have been unsuccessful.
Howard is 5’03” tall, 70 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black do-rag, Lakers purple and black back pack, gray hoody, and black jogger pants. Anyone with information regarding Howard’s whereabouts is asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1).
APD Case 20-31623