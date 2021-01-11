Update at 1:00 PM:
Expect the road closures to last for several hours. This includes the major roadways listed below along with the smaller connecting side streets. Access to surrounding business parking lots has also been blocked off to include Fred Meyer, Walgreens, Qdoba, Subway, and others in that immediate area.
We appreciate both your patience and cooperation while we work the scene and we will keep you informed of any changes.
Update at 12:35 PM:
All lanes surrounding the Midtown Mall are now closed, please seek alternate routes:
- Northern Lights is shut down between Latouche and Denali.
- Benson is shut down between Latouche and Denali.
- New Seward Highway, in both directions, is shut down between 36th and Fireweed.
Original at 11:36 AM:
Anchorage Police have responded to the parking lot of the Midtown Mall, located at 2920 New Seward Highway, in reference to reports of a suspicious vehicle. Please avoid the area and follow officers’ instructions if you are in the vicinity.