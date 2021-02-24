Update on 02/24/21 at 11:27 AM:
From The Office of The Attorney General:
This week, following her guilty pleas to Manslaughter and Driving Under the Influence, twenty-four year-old Michelle Parker was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson.
On February 22, 2021 Parker pled guilty to the November 29, 2020 killing of Anchorage tow truck driver Mike Moore.
Prior to imposing sentence Judge Peterson heard from Mike Moore’s widow and sister. Parker, a mother of a small child, told Judge Peterson she was ashamed of herself, that she is devastated about what she did, and apologized to the Moore family.
Judge Peterson sentenced first-time felony offender Parker on the Manslaughter charge to seven years to serve with an additional four years suspended, revoked her driver’s license for ten years, and placed her on probation for ten years. For the Driving Under the Influence charge Judge Peterson sentenced Parker to a consecutive thirty days term. Judge Peterson held that community condemnation, isolation, and rehabilitation of Parker were important but that others must also be deterred from drinking and driving.