Habitat for Humanity Anchorage is partnering with local arts organization Out North on their current project, Mental Health Mosaics. Habitat and Out North invite everyone to several free pop-up workshops to create a community art project about support, healing, and mental health. The final multifaceted mosaic will be displayed at the ReStore on Northern Lights Blvd in April.
Housing and mental health are intrinsically linked. Poor quality housing can lead to depression and hostility. Unstable housing can be traumatizing and exacerbate mental health issues. Affordable housing, like what’s provided by Habitat for Humanity, is one of the many things that can strengthen individual and community mental health. This collaboration with Out North allows participants a creative way to explore the things that support their mental health and consider what might be hindering them.
Using repurposed materials from the ReStore, participants will paint or decorate a set of tiles. One will represent a struggle that’s holding them back or negatively affecting their mental health. They will be invited to smash that tile. Another will represent something that positively affects their mental wellness or gives them strength. These tiles will be combined with contributions from other participants to form a large community mosaic. Participants can also create tiles to take with them as reminders of their strengths.
The piece will not only emphasize the importance of mental health, but also show the many forms in which struggles and strengths can take.
The drop-in events will be on Thursday, Feb. 24th 4-7PM and Saturday, Feb. 26 1-4PM at the ReStore (1200 W Northern Lights Blvd). All ages are welcome and masks are required. You can also take tiles home with you to complete and bring them back. Out North will host other opportunities to paint tiles at the Mental Health Mosaics Art Show in March. For more information, contact:
Julia Roberts – jroberts@habitatanchorage.org
Out North advances contemporary art in Anchorage, supports under-represented voices, and promotes cultural dialogue. They are one of Anchorage's longest operating arts nonprofits. They currently produce pop-up art shows around town and operate KONR-LP 106.1FM "Out North Radio."
Out North’s project, Mental Health Mosaics, uses art, journalism, and conversations to foster a deeper understanding of mental health and wellness through a variety of cultural and social lenses. The goal is to destigmatize conversations around mental health and provide people with the information and inspiration to drive positive change.
Since 1992, Habitat for Humanity has been working locally with a small group of dedicated staff and their desire to eliminate poverty housing in our community. Today, they have served over 100 families and have changed the face of many neighborhoods. Through the years, they have maintained their unrelenting determination to offer families strength and stability by offering a hand up, not a handout. “None of what has been accomplished so far would have been possible without the support we have received from our generous donors and devoted volunteers. We are so thankful for every dollar donated, every ReStore donation and purchase, and every hour of time given. As we look to the future, we remain excited about the opportunity to be a blessing to future homeowners, to work tirelessly with volunteers, and to continue transforming the communities of Anchorage, Alaska.”