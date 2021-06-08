Today, Anchorage Mayor-elect Dave Bronson announced key appointments to his public safety team, including positions for Anchorage Police Department Chief and Deputy Chief, Anchorage Fire Department Chief, and Municipal Attorney.
“During my campaign for Mayor, I made public safety a primary focus. I promised the people of Anchorage that my administration would take the safety and security of our City and residents seriously. I promised that I would seek the best and brightest to lead our public safety departments and that I would engage in a robust process to vet, interview, and hire the most qualified people to lead the men and women who are on the front lines as they defend and serve us during some of our most difficult moments. I am here to report to the Citizens of Anchorage, the search is complete.” said Mayor-elect Dave Bronson. “Over the past several years, Anchorage has been consumed with considerable challenges, and today reflects a small step in coming together as a community. I am confident in the individuals we’ve appointed today, and have full faith in their ability to lead our city during its time of need.”
Today, Mayor-elect Bronson selected Acting Chief of Police for the Anchorage Police Department (APD) Ken McCoy to serve as the next Chief of Police. McCoy began his law enforcement career with the APD in 1994, where he rose steadily through the ranks, serving in command assignments in patrol, detectives, and internal affairs. McCoy was named Acting Police Chief in April 2021. In addition, Mayor-elect Bronson also named Captain Gerard Asselin, who began his career with APD in 1997, to serve as the next Deputy Chief for Operations.
“I’m honored and humbled to accept this appointment as chief of police. I want to thank Mayor Bronson and his administration for having the confidence in me to lead the men and women of the Anchorage Police Department. Our officers are some of the finest law enforcement professionals in the entire country and I’m proud to serve with them,” said Acting Chief Ken McCoy. “I also want to thank the Anchorage community for all the support and encouragement that I’ve received and I want to reaffirm my commitment to building trust and transparency in all we do. I promise that I will always have the best interest of this community at heart with every decision I make. Anchorage is a great city that supports its police department and together we can accomplish anything. Public safety is our top priority and I look forward to working with Mayor Bronson, his administration, and the community.”
Mayor-elect Bronson has appointed Doug Schrage to serve as Chief of the Anchorage Fire Department. Schrage has 39 years of experience as a firefighter and fire officer. He served for over 25 years with the Anchorage Fire Department (AFD), holding every rank from firefighter to deputy chief. Chief Schrage retired from the AFD as the Deputy Chief of Fire and Rescue Operations. He most recently served as Chief of the University of Alaska, Fairbanks Fire Department where he has educated and overseen the training of firefighters throughout the State, including Anchorage.
“I would like to begin by thanking Mayor-Elect Bronson for this opportunity and for the confidence and trust that he has shown me. I have a long history with the Anchorage Fire Department – having held every rank from firefighter through Deputy Chief over the course of 25-years and I look forward to serving Anchorage in my new role,” said Doug Schrage. “My first priority will be to ensure that Anchorage residents and visitors continue to experience the high level of professional medical, rescue, fire protection and prevention services that they have come to expect, and we will do so in a cost effective and cost efficient manner, while being accountable to the public that we’ve been entrusted to serve…It is indeed my honor to serve and I very much look forward to being part of the Bronson administration.
Mayor-elect Bronson also announced the appointment of Patrick Bergt as Municipal Attorney. Bergt comes to the Municipality with a diverse legal background, having served as an Assistant District Attorney in Anchorage where he prosecuted matters including violent crime, drug crime, and property crime; in private practice where he specialized in civil and criminal litigation; and most recently as an attorney dealing with complex issues relating to public lands and local, state and federal regulatory programs.
It’s an honor to join Mayor-elect Dave Bronson’s administration and a privilege to serve as Municipal Attorney. Anchorage is my home. My wife and I were both raised here, and are both are proud graduates of Service H.S. Our families live here in Anchorage, and this is where we are raising our children,” said Patrick Bergt. “Mayor-elect Bronson is committed to making this great city an even better place for all of us. That starts with upholding the law and a dedication to working with law enforcement to hold offenders accountable for their actions. More than anything, we want our city to be safe and productive for residents and local businesses.”