Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson today regretfully accepted the resignation of Craig Campbell who has served in a few roles with the administration.
Craig Campbell will be returning to Alaska Aerospace (where he served as the President and CEO from 2012 until 2019) to assist in the transition of senior leadership at the company with the goal of diversifying Alaska’s economy by increasing aerospace investments and operations in the state.
“Craig Campbell is the definition of what service and commitment to Alaska is,” said Mayor Bronson. “As the former Lt. Governor, Lt. General for the Alaska National Guard, Assembly Member, and a valued member of my team, I appreciate his dedication in working for the Municipality of Anchorage and the State of Alaska to make our state successful.”
Mr. Campbell’s resignation is effective October 24, 2021.
He will begin working with Alaska Aerospace on October 25, 2021.
To fill the vacancy, Karl Raskiewicz will be moving into the Mayor’s Office and Marilyn Banzhaf will be the Acting OMB Director.