Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson today named Joe Gerace as the Director of the Municipality of Anchorage Health Department. Mr. Gerace has more than 38 years’ experience in emergency service delivery and more than 20 years’ experience working in disaster response. He has worked as a firefighter, paramedic, red cross disaster responder, and as a medical detachment commander for the Alaska National Guard and the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management during the pandemic.
“Joe’s qualifications and experience speak loudly about his commitment to helping those in need,” said Mayor Bronson. “I appreciate the service and dedication of the Municipality of Anchorage’s Health Department staff and I am confident that Joe will be a great asset to the team.”
Mr. Gerace recently was the Director of Operations for Visit Healthcare which was the sole testing and vaccination provider for the Municipality of Anchorage. Mr. Gerace is also currently the Chairman of the Board for American Red Cross in Alaska. He has aBachelor of Science in Chemistry and Chemical Engineering and a Masters of Business Administration with a focus on Supply Chain Logistics and Operations.
Mr. Gerace’s first day will be September 17, 2021.