“As an independent, my campaign for mayor was different – it was about putting aside partisan squabbles for the greater good of the city we love,” says George Martinez. “We consistently elevated a positive vision for Anchorage fueled by a nonpartisan message of unity, inclusive representation, accountability, equity, and prosperity. I do not believe we should criminalize the homeless, erode the trust between the police and community, or ignore calls for equity and fairness.”
“While we may not agree on everything, Forrest Dunbar is the candidate in the runoff election that most aligns with my vision of unity and the values expressed through my campaign. I know that Forrest will work hard, make sure that diverse voices are at the table, and help move Anchorage forward. Forrest carries my support and endorsement so that we can continue this work together.”
“I reached out to George Martinez for his support because I appreciate and respect his message of unity and honor his endorsement as a BIPOC candidate,” says Forrest Dunbar. “Moreover, George is a dedicated community leader and public servant with a deep commitment to the success of our city, and his campaign for mayor brought together a diverse coalition of people from all walks of life and across the political spectrum. He elevated underrepresented voices and offered a positive and inclusive vision for Anchorage which is something we can all embrace. I share those values with George and look forward to working with him and his supporters in the future to make that vision a reality.”
Forrest Dunbar has represented East Anchorage on the Anchorage Assembly since 2016. Over 1,900 individual donors and volunteers, labor unions like the Alaska AFL-CIO, organizations like The Alaska Center, legislators, and community leaders have joined together in support of Dunbar’s campaign. For more information, visit: www.forrestdunbar.com.