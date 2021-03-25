The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust has announced a $400,000 grant to Christian Health Associates (CHA) to help purchase a new building that will allow the organization to continue to provide more than 13,000 health visits a year to residents of all income levels in and around Anchorage. The facility will open in Fall 2022.
“Providing access to top-quality healthcare to all individuals and families continues to be a top priority throughout Alaska and the broader Pacific Northwest. We are grateful to organizations like Christian Health Associates that are dedicated to offering the services and support that help deliver critical healthcare resources to all Alaskans,” said Steve Moore, executive director, M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust.
The grant to CHA reflects Murdock Trust’s continued investment in the Pacific Northwest, having invested more than $1 billion in nonprofits that serve the region since 1975.
CHA was forced from its old location due to a state and municipal highway project. After renovations are complete, the new 18,000-sq-ft building will include state-of-the-art medical equipment and patient facilities at Cornerstone Health, a clinic where CHA offers medical, counseling and addiction recovery services. The new building will allow Cornerstone to grow its programs and meet the high demand for its services.
“We are extremely grateful to have the support of the Murdock Trust,” said Dave Kuiper, associate director of CHA. “Purchasing this new building is an amazing opportunity for Christian Health Associates to expand and grow while continuing to provide quality care and support to the Alaskan community.”