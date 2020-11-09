The Association of Alaska School Boards’ (AASB) Board of Directors announced that Lon Garrison had been selected as the new Executive Director. Garrison will succeed outgoing Executive Director Norm Wooten, who will retire in 2021.
“I am incredibly honored and humbled to be selected to lead AASB during these unprecedented times,” said Garrison. “I will strive to promote the organization’s mission, advance the priorities of our membership, and, most importantly, be an effective advocate for Alaska’s students.”
Garrison previously held the position of Director of Membership Services. He joined AASB in 2015 as School Improvement Coordinator. Before that, Lon was a member of the AASB Board of Directors for eight years, serving as 2011-12 president. He also served on the Sitka school board for nearly nine years, five years as board president. Lon has extensive experience in board development, charter school governance, superintendent searches, comprehensive policy services, and school improvement support.
As a former salmon enhancement biologist, Garrison spent many years living and working in remote locations of Southeast Alaska. He has a B.S. in Fisheries Biology from Colorado State University and attended graduate school at the University of Vermont.
The announcement of Garrison’s selection was made today by outgoing AASB Board of Directors President Michael Swain during his State of the Association Address at AASB’s 67th Annual Conference, held virtually this year.
Garrison will assume the duties of the Executive Director on January 2, 2021. Outgoing AASB Executive Director Norm Wooten will remain on staff through May 2021 to assist with legislative advocacy.