Update on 7/26/21:
Brandy Beaver has been located.
Original on 7/25/21:
Anchorage Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 21-year-old Brandy J. Beaver. Brandy left on foot from her home in the Government Hill neighborhood at 1AM on July 24, 2021. Shortly thereafter she was seen downtown near W 6th Avenue and A street; she hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Efforts to locate Brandy have been unsuccessful. There is concern for her wellbeing due to mental health issues.
Brandy is 5’00” tall, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans with gray joggers over the top, a blue cut-off shirt with the word “WIN” in white letters across the front, and a pull-over black hoody. Brandy is known to frequent the downtown and Government Hill areas.
If you have information regarding Brandy’s whereabouts, please contact Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1).