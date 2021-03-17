Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a sexual assault investigation.
On 3/17/21 around 6:15 a.m., Dispatch received a report of a sexual assault in the 3500 block of Mountain View Drive.
The preliminary investigation found that the adult male suspect approached the adult female victim outside her residence. The suspect verbally threatened the victim, forced her into the residence and assaulted her. The suspect fled on foot. The victim called 911. Officers with the Patrol Division located the victim inside her residence. She was transported for examination. Her injuries are non-life threatening.
Detectives with the Special Victims Unit questioned the victim and developed a suspect description. The suspect is described as a black male, between the ages of 25-35 years-old, around 5’7”-5’9” tall, thin build and close-cropped hair. He was wearing a black hoodie and dark jeans.
Detectives believe the suspect and the victim are not acquainted.
Anyone with information about the suspect and/or this investigation should call Dispatch at 911 or submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.