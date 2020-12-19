Officers need the public’s help in locating CHRISTOPHER MCINTOSH, 34 years old.
On 12/18/2020, CHRISTOPHER was reported missing. He was last known to be in the area of the Sullivan Arena on 12/15/2020 around 0100 hours. CHRISTOPHER suffers from mental disorders and has not been seen at his school, residence or work.
CHRISTOPHER MCINTOSH is 5’10” around 165 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. CHRISTOPHER is likely wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and has very short (buzzed) brown hair.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of CHRISTOPHER MCINTOSH please call Dispatch at 311.