When Stephanie and Collin Agni opened their first Pure & Pressed Juice location in late 2019 at Huffman Business Park, they never could have imagined the challenges their business was about to face. Just two months later, 2020 happened. While COVID-19 was unfortunate in countless ways, it also provided opportunity. With health, wellness and overall wellbeing top of mind for most people, Pure & Pressed Juice was able to provide guests with the option of real, healthy food that was simple and accessible. Offering plant-forward choices that support healthy living and an active community has contributed to a thriving local brand.
With the dedication of their team and a renewed commitment to serving the community, Pure & Pressed Juice announces the opening of their second juice bar in suite 224 at the Dover Center, located at 236 West 34th Avenue between A & C Streets. The second location is set to open on Saturday, September 25, featuring menu samples, giveaways, music, a petting zoo and more.
Pure & Pressed serves raw and real cold-pressed juices and smoothies, with no concentrates or added sugars, along with açaí and power bowls and a variety of other wholesome snacks, often using locally sourced fruits and vegetables, whenever possible.
While juices and bowls may seem like the latest trend, for owner Stephanie this passion-project-turned-business was an extension of her own natural way of living. “Drinking juice is a lifestyle for me,” she says. “Regardless of where you are in your wellness journey, I think the more fruits and veggies you eat, the better you’ll feel. The menu is inspired by all my favorite juices and snacks featuring raw and real plant-based ingredients, that can appeal to anyone on the go.”
The new retail store is not the only exciting news coming from Pure & Pressed Juice. The company is opening a third location, which will act as a commercial kitchen, producing juice for the whole operation. “The entire process of making fresh juice is time consuming and requires close attention to detail,” says Stephanie. “This central kitchen will enable us to continue offering the highest quality product to the community.” As part of opening the commercial kitchen, Pure & Pressed Juice invested in a refrigerated juice truck that will distribute the cold-pressed juice daily to retail stores and community events.
This central production and delivery model will help the company achieve its goal of bringing healthier nutrition choices to Anchorage and pave the way for Pure & Pressed Juice to be able to participate in community events.