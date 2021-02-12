Local actors and members of Fairview/Mountain View communities come together for an enacted reading of Angels in Alaska. A play written by ACT executive director Matt Fernandez that explores the lives of prominent black members of the Anchorage Community – Mahala Ashley Dickerson, Rebecca H. Kinney, and Elgin Jones
Gwen Alexandre of Fairview and Matt Fernandez have worked together on many productions within the Fairview and Mountain view neighborhood for Black History Month and Juneteenth. Gwen’s idea was to celebrate local black citizens in Anchorage who gave so much to their communities.
The show is available live at ACT’s Studio Theatre at 1133 E. 70th Avenue with Covid-19 restrictions in place, and also live streamed on Facebook Live on Saturday February 27th 2021 at 3:00 PM.
The director, actors and actresses are available for interview upon request. For more information, contact Matt Fernandez.
Anchorage Community Theatre is a non-profit organization has supported local arts since 1953. It was originally founded by Frank Brink and continues to play a vital role for local community theatre. Its mission is to Build Community through Theater. It is dedicated to making theatre with and for the entire community of Anchorage.