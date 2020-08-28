ANCHORAGE – The Legislative Budget and Audit Committee (LB&A) voted this afternoon to make it so more Alaskans will have access federal pandemic relief money made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Today’s vote amends the eligibility requirements of the small business relief program originally approved on May 11 through the Revised Program Legislative proposal.
“Three and a half months ago, lawmakers approved everything the Governor asked for to quickly get CARES Act funds to small businesses struggling for their very survival,” said Rep. Chris Tuck (D-Anchorage), chair of LB&A. “It’s been clear for months that the Administration had the broad authority to get this relief to small businesses, but today’s action eliminates any uncertainty.”
“Countless Alaskans are hurting financially right now, and the State of Alaska has an obligation to quickly get the $240 million-plus in available federal relief money out the door,” said Rep. Andy Josephson (D-Anchorage), a member of the committee. “We join Alaskans who are frustrated that the money isn’t already in the hands of business owners, but today we set aside politics to make sure that the Administration has the tools they need to now get the job done.”