The 2022 Last Frontier Pond Hockey Classic is being POSTPONED.
NEW DATES MARCH 18,19,20 2022
Outdoor hockey requires a number of elements to align and this year specifically the snow load and the warming trend over the last 7 days have not been in our favor. It takes our team weeks to groom and prep the natural surface of Big Lake for game play.
Our ice maintenance crew has learned a lot over the years but the variables and conditions we have experienced over the last 7 days and the forecast for the coming 7 days are something we simply can not overcome.
The current condition of the ice is not skate-able with 2-4 inches of standing water as well as cracks and overflow, many areas are unsafe for us to welcome your teams and the many fans who would be in attendance.
We are heartbroken yet hopeful that postponing to March 18,19,20 2022 will bring us a second winter and proper conditions for a fun filled weekend of hockey.
We have shown our dedication to the growth and strength of the event by making considerable financial commitments to the long-term viability and success of an ever-expanding field of teams.
The mission of LFPHC is to provide a fun tournament that ultimately serves to strengthen the entire Alaska Hockey Community through the Scotty Gomez Foundation.
The incredibly popular Kraken Youth Skills Clinic, previously scheduled for 2/24, will also be postponed.