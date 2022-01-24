For the Anchorage Central Labor Council, solidarity is not only something that we preach, it’s something that we do. Solidarity is about taking action. It’s about coming together for a cause during the good times and bad. We see this when working people join together over unfair labor practices at their places of work or on the streets. When we come together for a cause in our community however, it can look quite different and oftentimes gets overlooked.
One recent example of solidarity in action was this past weekend when we hosted a blood drive in partnership with the Blood Bank of Alaska. Recently, the American Red Cross announced a national blood shortage, and the Blood Bank of Alaska said it is in dire need of donations. They have also said that winter is a particularly difficult time for donations, especially during the pandemic, and that it is vitally important to get donors during this time since blood has a finite shelf life.
Organizing around collective interests for the benefit of all is in our blood. So when we heard about the shortage, we decided it was an opportunity to use our talents and connections and do what we do best - to organize and act. Our members demonstrated that they were ready and they answered the call and stepped up to support our community in the middle of winter and the middle of an ongoing pandemic with impressive gusto.
On January 15, we hosted our first annual “Labor Bleeds for the Cause” blood drive. It was a resounding success. With COVID precautions in place, the Blood Bank screened 52 people on Saturday and received 37 units of whole blood, with potential to save up to 111 Alaskan lives. To add to that, a handful of members have been participating in this event by donating on their own time or making more specialized donations like plasma by visiting a Blood Bank Center.
Some members shared that they have been on the receiving end of transfusions before and wanted to give back. Others said that when they see the call to act, they answer and show up to do their part.
Not everyone can give blood for various reasons, some of those being archaic rules that don’t match the current times. Members that couldn’t donate themselves tapped their partners or friends and asked them to participate if they could. Seeing the community come together in this way, for this reason, was a powerful reminder of the good we can accomplish together.
Donating isn’t necessarily a fun thing to do, especially if you are not a fan of needles or blood. But doing so surrounded by your union siblings and community members makes it a little easier. That is what the labor movement is all about. Standing together to overcome challenges and obstacles.
The Anchorage Central Labor Council also organizes to support the Child in Transition Program at the Anchorage School District, which serves students whose families are experiencing homelessness. This past month we collected hundreds of pairs of socks for students in need. And in August of each year we do a back to school supplies drive that helps students in the program.
We believe solidarity extends outside the workplace and into the community. The labor movement in Alaska is committed to making Anchorage a better place to work and live. Coming together to demonstrate our solidarity are just some examples of how we do just that.
— Dennis Knebel, President of the Anchorage Central Labor Council and a member of IBEW Local 1547