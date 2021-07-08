Independent Venue Week, running from July 12-18, has unveiled its full 2021 schedule. Alaska’s own Koot’s will join hundreds of venues all over the country in celebration with performances from comedian Sam Tripoli on Friday, July 16th and the Aloha Island Jam outside in the parking lot on Saturday, July 17th.
“Koot’s is honored to be part of Independent Venue Week making it a full 50 state celebration. The last year and a half has been challenging and this is a great time to celebrate our industry and the comeback of local music venues across the nation.” – Sarah Pederson
Koot’s is just one of the over 350 independent venues from all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico that are set to participate in what is already the largest celebration of its kind in the world. In addition to Koot’s programming, Independent Venue Week will also feature the return of its #IVWTalks virtual panel discussions and Get Schooled, an entire day’s worth of panel programming targeted towards students and young professionals pursuing a career in live music.
The full schedule for Independent Venue Week 2021 can be found on the Independent Venue Weekwebsite.
CELEBRATE INDEPENDENT VENUE WEEK @ Koot’s
Mon 7/12/21 at 10 pm - The Monday Music Mic with Boobs
Tue 7/13/21 at 10 pm – The Eternal Cowboys
Wed 7/14/21 at 8:30 pm – Comedy Open Mic
Wed 7/14/21 at 10 pm – Open Decks
Thu 7/15/21 at 9 pm – Tall Tall Trees
Fri 7/16/21 at 7 & 9:30 pm – Comedian Sam Tripoli
Sat 7/17/21 at 3 pm – Aloha Island Jam ft. Kush County, Tenelle, & Anuhea
About Independent Venue Week
Independent Venue Week is a seven-day celebration of independently owned music venues that runs across the US from July 12 - 18, 2021. Independent Venue Week annually brings together venues, rising and established artists, promoters, labels, media, and tastemakers to create an international series of shows.