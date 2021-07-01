The results are in for the Division of Election’s (DOE) first mock Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) General Election. With 51% of the votes, King Crab has been named the Best Seafood in Alaska. In an RCV election, ballots are counted in rounds until a candidate reaches amajority (50% + 1) of votes and is declared the winner. The mock elections are part of the division’s RCV Voter Education Campaign to help voters practice and understand how top four primary and RCVelections work.
Round-by-Round Explanation – Majority = 354 votes out of 706 to Win
Round 1: King Crab - 295 votes, King Salmon - 282 votes, Scallops - 77 votes, and Pollock - 51 votes. No candidate had a majority. Because Pollock received the least amount of votes, it was eliminated.Pollock’s ballots were then counted for the next ranked choice on each which gave 11 to King Crab, 16to Scallops, and 9 to King Salmon.
Round 2: King Crab - 306 votes, King Salmon - 291 votes, Scallops - 93 votes. No candidate had amajority and Scallops was eliminated. Those ballots were then counted for their next ranked choiceon each which gave 36 to King Salmon and 52 to King Crab.
Round 3: King Crab - 358 votes and King Salmon - 327 votes. With a majority of votes, King Crab was declared the winner. Final tallies do not include “Inactive/Exhausted” ballots. As in a real election,ballots are considered “inactive” when all candidates a voter has ranked have been eliminated andthere is no “next ranked choice” to move onto. This often happens when a voter skips a rank anddoesn’t rank every candidate. Results can be viewed here: RankedVote: Results for Best Seafood in Alaska - RCV General
Voters can reach the Division of Elections with questions and feedback specifically related to RCV by emailing elections@alaska.gov. Organizations and other potential partners who want to help with thecampaign can also reach out to that email address.