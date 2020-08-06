Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Katmai National Park and Preserve (Katmai NP&P) is increasing access and services to the Brooks Camp Developed Area (BCDA). The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.
Beginning August 8, 2020, Katmai NP&P will reopen access to the Brooks Camp Developed Area for day-use visitation. All front and backcountry areas beyond the Brooks Camp Developed Area continue to be available. Additional details and current park conditions are posted on the park’s website.
Katmai NP&P Superintendent Mark Sturm said, “This year, due to COVID-19, we just need to give others plenty of space. I am asking everyone to please help keep the Brooks Camp Developed Area open for visitation by staying at least six feet apart from other people, and 50 yards away from bears, whenever possible. I also ask for your cooperation with following our temporarily reduced capacities in buildings and on viewing platforms, wearing a face covering, and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer often. Finally, please stay home if you are feeling ill. Katmai will be glad to welcome you when you are feeling better.”
The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Katmai NP&P, our operational approach continues to be centered on examining each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance, and they will be regularly monitored. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public areas and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.
A safe and enjoyable park experience begins at home. The NPS encourages visitors to plan their visit by checking the park’s website and social media for current conditions and travel tips. The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. We ask the public to be our partner in recreating responsibly, by following CDC and state and local guidance, social distancing, and wearing a face covering when social distance cannot be maintained.