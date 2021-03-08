Katherine Gottlieb, former Southcentral Foundation President and MacArthur Fellow Genius, is excited to announce a book signing event for her new release “His Hand Upon Me” at the Alaska Native Heritage Center.
The event will take place March 12th from 10 – 4 PM. Admission is free, but advanced ticket reservations are required. Spots are limited with 9 guest tickets available for each one-hour period. Copies of His Hand Upon Me will be available for purchase onsite at ANHC.
About His Hand Upon Me:
Katherine Gottlieb, the daughter of an Sugpiaq mother and a Filipino father, grew up in a war zone of alcoholism, domestic violence, abuse and neglect. She became a mother and was married at sixteen, which began her own journey of breaking the silence for herself and countless others.
With a resilience born of a strong faith, Katherine refused to be defined by her past or her own failures. Hired as a receptionist, she quickly advanced to become the President and CEO of Southcentral Foundation, a renowned Alaska Native Healthcare Organization which received two Malcolm Baldrige Quality Awards. In 2004, Katherine was granted the prestigious MacArthur Fellows Genius award.
Katherine's vividly remembered story portrays her heart behind the Beauty for Ashes conferences, which she founded with others who share her passion for those who have been harmed. It is a story of continuing struggle, resilient faith, determination, and hope.