On June 15, 2021, an Anchorage jury found 39-year-old Lloyd Allen Jenkins guilty of Sexual Assault in the First Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, Assault in the Third Degree, and Assault in the Fourth Degree. Mr. Jenkins was tried before the Honorable Judge Kevin Saxby in the Anchorage Superior Court. This was the first felony trial in Anchorage post the lifting of the court’s COVID restrictions.
Assistant District Attorney Sarah Park prosecuted this case with the assistance of Assistant District Attorney Cody Tirpak. The convictions were related to an event in 2017 where Mr. Jenkins assaulted his girlfriend with a golf club, strangled her, and then sexually assaulted her. The jury also heard evidence of a previous domestic violence assault perpetrated on another victim by the defendant. Detective Christopher Thomas with the Anchorage Police Department performed a thorough investigation in this case which certainly impacted the jury’s verdict.
Mr. Jenkins was remanded to the Department of Corrections and will be held without bail pending sentencing. He faces a sentencing range of 30 to 40 years with a maximum of 99 years. A sentencing date will be set by the court.