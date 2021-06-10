Join the Anchorage Juneteenth celebration to proclaim and observe June 19th, known as Juneteenth, as the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Events are offered during the month to include the following hosted by Juneteenth Anchorage.
Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony
Starting at 12pm and ending at 12:30pm at the Anchorage City Hall flag pole, this Friday, June 11th, this celebration will be led by Bishop Thomas, pastor of Jesus Holy Temple. This community event will open with a prayer, reading of the Emancipation Proclamation, dignitary remarks, playing the negro national anthem on trumpet by Danyelle Kimp and the raising of the Juneteenth flag.
For more information on this event contact Bishop Thomas at 907-764-1277
Citywide Celebration
Starting at 1pm and ending at 6pm on Saturday June 19th at Northway Mall, this event will feature food and retail vendors, entertainment, dignities, awards ceremony, bounce houses, a a special say my name drumming circle and so much more.
Other Events
Events are happening through the month to include movies, panels, spoken word events, and FREE days and exhibits at the museum and more…
Jasmin Smith, local Anchorage business owner had this to say about the upcoming celebration and observance: “Juneteenth is a time of celebration and reflection of how far we’ve come, but also recognizing how far we still have to go. We all know the words to the Pledge of Allegiance—that last line, “Liberty and Justice for ALL!” should ring loud, proud and strong as we celebrate, as a community this special day, Juneteenth. We invite everyone to bring their family and celebrate with us throughout the month of June.”
For more information, visit juneteenthanchorage.com, or call 907-602 5297 Email: info@juneteenthanchorage.com