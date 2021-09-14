Dr. Bridget Weiss, Superintendent of the Juneau School District, was named 2022 Alaska Superintendent of the year by the Alaska Superintendents Association (ASA).
Dr. Weiss has served as Juneau superintendent for four years and has worked in the district for eight years. During her tenure, she has collaborated with local government and organizations to champion PK-12 education, student activities, and Alaska Native language revitalization. In addition, during the pandemic, she successfully implemented COVID mitigation strategies that earned her national recognition in Time Magazine.
Ted Wilson, Director of Teaching and Learning for the Juneau School District, described Dr. Weiss as “the force that moves mountains.” He added that she is determined “to see that all students and their families, regardless of their academic, social or economic status, achieve their potential as well-rounded citizens.”
To strengthen PK-12 education in Juneau, Dr. Weiss co-chaired a community-wide task force with the local assembly, focused on early childhood education. The task force led to increased investment in education in the community.
“Dr. Weiss is an excellent leader who is passionate about bringing quality education to Alaska’s students. She has done admirable work during the pandemic to ensure her students and staff can continue to succeed, while keeping their health a priority. She is an example of a servant leader for her colleagues statewide. I’m pleased that Dr. Weiss has received this honor,” said Kerry Boyd, superintendent of Yukon-Koyukuk School District, ASA President and former Alaska Superintendent of the Year.
Dr. Weiss leads by example, being present in schools, taking phone calls from parents, celebrating student and staff achievements. By being present, she understands problems presented to her and works tirelessly to find solutions to make the experience in Juneau schools better for all.
Her tireless commitment to supporting her community goes beyond her district office. Dr. Weiss assists families experiencing homelessness by serving on the Board of Family Promise. In addition, she serves on the Juneau Suicide Prevention Coalition Postvention Committee, and during the pandemic, has volunteered at multiple vaccine clinics.
“She demonstrates the professionalism, leadership, communication skills, and stakeholder involvement expected of an outstanding superintendent, both inside and outside the school district,” said Juneau Board of Education member Brian Holst.
Alaska Department of Education and Early Childhood Development Commissioner Michael Johnson congratulated Dr. Weiss saying, “Your selection as this year’s superintendent of the year represents the collective vision of effective leadership by your colleagues and association. As we have all observed this past year, vision and leadership matters."
Dr. Weiss will be honored at the upcoming Alaska Superintendents Association Fall Conference later this month and at the School Superintendent Association 2022 AASA National Conference on Education in February. In addition, she will be a candidate representing Alaska for the 2022 National Superintendent of the Year.