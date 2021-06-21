The Alaska Judicial Council is now receiving applications for positions on the Juneau, Utqiagvik, and Anchorage Superior Courts. The vacancies will occur due to the forthcoming
retirements of Juneau Superior Court Judge Philip M. Pallenberg, and Utqiagvik Superior Court Judge Nelson Traverso. A superior court vacancy is impending in Anchorage due to the forthcoming appointment of one of three Anchorage superior court judges nominated for the supreme court. Interested persons may obtain an application form by calling the Judicial Council office or online at the Council's website (www.ajc.state.ak.us). The Judicial Council must have completed applications for these positions in its office by 3:00 p.m. on July 23, 2021.
Alaska judges must conform their conduct to the Alaska Code of Judicial Conduct and the laws of Alaska and the United States. They must be familiar with Alaska law, procedure, and trial practice. A superior court judge must be a citizen of the United States and of the state of Alaska, a resident of Alaska for five years immediately preceding appointment, engaged in the active practice of law for not less than five years immediately preceding appointment, and at the time of appointment be licensed to practice law in Alaska. The active practice of law is defined in AS 22.05.070.
Applications are reviewed by the Judicial Council, a seven member citizens' commission
with three attorneys, three non-attorneys, and the chief justice of the Alaska Supreme Court, who serves as Chair, ex officio. Each applicant completes a detailed questionnaire covering all aspects of the applicant's personal and professional history. Applicants also submit a legal writing sample and references.
Following the application closing date, the Council conducts a comprehensive investigation of the applicants. The Council asks the public for comments; reviews criminal and credit records; examines any litigation involving the applicant; looks at bar and judicial disciplinary records; sends out requests for more detailed information to attorneys and judges in recent cases handled by the applicant; checks references supplied by the applicants, contacts all
former employers; surveys Alaska Bar Association members about legal skills, integrity and other qualities, and does any other needed investigation.
Council members will meet in November to conduct public hearings and to interview the applicants for the vacancies.
At the end of the interviews, the Council deliberates in executive session. The Council then takes a public vote to nominate at least two of the most qualified applicants for each appointment. The Council votes on which applicants are the most qualified based upon consideration of the applicant's professional competence, integrity, fairness, temperament, judgment, legal and life experience, demonstrated commitment to public and community service, and demonstrated commitment to equal justice and the legal needs of the diverse communities of Alaska. The governor then has 45 days in which to appoint judges from the Council's lists of nominees.
Persons interested in applying for these positions may obtain more information from the Judicial Council at 510 L Street, Suite 450, Anchorage, Alaska 99501-1295, (907) 279-2526.