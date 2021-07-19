Welcoming Alaska’s new Torah scroll (bible) with a musical parade!
Date: Sunday, July 25th
Time: 4:00 pm
Location: Alaska Jewish Campus, 1117 East 35th Avenue,
The Alaska Jewish Campus and Museum will be hosting the ‘Jewish Family Festival’, a day of Unity, Solidarity and Pride, welcoming Alaska’s new Torah scroll (bible) with a musical parade, featuring BMX Pro-Trick Team Bike Show, NBA Half-Time favorites.
As you know, several months ago we suffered a hate crime of swastika stickers placed on the Jewish Museum building. This act was condemned in the strongest way by our Senators, government officials, community leaders and our fellow Alaskans. We were grateful of the outpouring of love and concern which was expressed by endless calls, emails and letters of solidarity and support stating that this is not what Anchorage and Alaska is all about.
Our response to the hate crimes is a day of Jewish unity, solidarity, and pride where all citizens of Anchorage are invited to join us and show their support of the Jewish community in a fun and positive way.
At the event, we will be welcoming Alaska’s new community Torah scroll (bible) and witness this historic moment as a highly trained scribe puts quill to parchment and pens the final letters concluding the lengthy process of writing our very own Torah scroll.
From the dawn of Jewish history, the Torah scroll was the most precious article which has been passed on from generation to generation. For thousands of years, everywhere Jews have travelled, the Torah came along with them and served as their compass, helping them navigate between countries, cultures and exiles.
The event will also feature a BBQ Dinner, Entertainer Sam Glaser of Los Angeles, Extreme Air Jumper, Petting Farm, Face Painting, and more. Advanced ticket required. Space is limited. Tickets are first come first served! To purchase tickets, go online to www.AlaskaJewishCampus.org.
Representatives of our organization will be available to conduct an interview sharing with your listeners the exciting highlights which will take place at the upcoming Jewish Solidarity festival and more information about the BMX Bike performers who are coming all the way from Southern California for this event.
For more information regarding this much-anticipated event, please contact the Alaska Jewish Campus & Museum at (907) 279-1200 or email info@alaskajewishcampus.org.