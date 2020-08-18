At 9:04 PM on August 17, 2020, a citizen called APD Dispatch to report a 2015 gray Dodge Charger that had hit a concrete barrier on the AC couplet bridge. The caller stated the vehicle appeared to have sustained pretty substantial damage but was able to continue driving. At 9:11 PM a security guard at the Aviator Hotel, located at 3rd Avenue and C Street, called Dispatch to report a vehicle that had entered the parking lot at a high rate of speed and appeared to have recently been involved in a collision.
Officers responded to the hotel and made contact with the Dodge’s driver, 20-year-old Jeremy J. Pineda. Pineda’s Charger had significant damage to the left front tire which was falling off of the rim. There were scrapes all down the driver’s side. Officers noticed signs of impairment (both alcohol and suspect drugs) during their contact with Pineda. After conducting Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs), the decision was made to charge Pineda with Operating under the Influence. During the pat search a large quantity of pills were found on Pineda’s person. While the officer was transporting Pineda to the Anchorage Jail for further processing, Pineda was verbally abusive and threatening towards both the officer and the officer’s family.
Pineda’s blood was drawn subsequent to a search warrant being obtained. A computer check revealed Pineda had open court cases for two previous OUI arrests. Pineda was remanded on the charges of OUI, Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance II, two counts of Violate Conditions of Release, and Driving While License Revoked.