Today, an Anchorage grand jury indicted Anchorage massage therapist Jason Karpinski for two counts of Sexual Assault in the First Degree and eight counts of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree. The charges arise from in-home and in-office massages that Mr. Karpinski offered under the guise of his business after reaching out to hundreds of women via social media.
If convicted at trial, Mr. Karpinski faces sentences of up to 99 years imprisonment for each of the charges. These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Mr. Karpinski is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections and is being held on a $5,000 cash performance bond. He is expected to be arraigned on the indictment on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 10:00AM in the Anchorage Superior Court.
Original on 3/18/21:
On September 15, 2020, Anchorage Police was notified of a sexual assault perpetrated by 36-year-old Jason A. Karpinski. Special Victims Unit (SVU) detectives launched an investigation. As a result, an arrest warrant was obtained for Karpinski on March 16, 2021, for four counts of Sexual Assault II. That warrant was served on March 18, 2021; Karpinski is currently incarcerated at the Anchorage Jail.
Karpinski was a licensed traveling masseuse who responded to clients’ homes to provide services. He advertised and contacted potential clients through social media. Additionally, Karpinski was also employed at Midtown Chiropractic in 2019.
Recently, Karpinski’s massage license was surrendered to the state; he no longer holds a valid license.
Karpinski met his victims through his business as a massage therapist and detectives believe there may be more victims who have had contact with him. Karpinski is 6’00’ tall, 290 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who either believes they were a victim of Karpinski’s, or has information regarding this investigation, is asked to contact Detective Kevin Palmatier at 907-786-8771 or kevin.palmatier@anchorageak.gov..