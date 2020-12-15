Update on 12/15/20 at 8:15 AM:
Detectives have identified two more suspects involved in the October 21st homicide of Duane Fields. On December 10th detectives obtained felony Murder I warrants for 31-year-old Josiah F. Pouli and 26-year-old Jacob F. Pouli JR.
On December 11th officers with the Investigative Support Unit (ISU) conducted a traffic stop on the 4000-block of E 68th Avenue on a vehicle that Josiah Pouli was driving. Josiah was arrested on the felony murder warrant without incident and remanded at the Anchorage Jail.
Police are still looking for Jacob Pouli. Jacob is 5’11” tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Please see attached photo taken in 2015. He also has a felony warrant for Assault I stemming from an unrelated incident. Anyone with information regarding Jacob’s whereabouts is asked to call APD Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com or 561-STOP.
Update on 10/28/20 at 8:45 AM:
During the course of the homicide investigation, it has been discovered that multiple people contaminated and/or manipulated the scene of the crime. As such, APD Homicide Detectives obtained arrest warrants on October 26th for two people. One was for 34-year-old Shannelle M. Macpherson for five counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence. The other was for 48-year-old Sean S. Smith for the charges of Misconduct Involving a Weapon and Tampering with Evidence. Both were arrested on those warrants the same day.
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests may be forthcoming.
Update 10/23/20 10:45 AM:
Next of kin procedures are complete. The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Duane Fields.
Original 10/22/20 1:00 AM:
On 10/21/20 around 10:22 p.m., Dispatch received a report of shots fired in the 3800 block of Spenard Road. Officers with the Patrol Division arrived and found an adult male deceased inside the Chelsea Inn Hotel (3836 Spenard Road). He had trauma to his upper body.
There will be a large police presence in the area as the investigation continues. No roads are closed at this time. If you are in the area, please follow officer’s instructions.
If you have any information about this investigation, including surveillance video, please call Dispatch at 311 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 907-561-STOP.
APD Case: 20-33415