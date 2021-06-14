The Alaska Small Business Development Center (Alaska SBDC) is home to the TREND program (Technology Research and Development Center of Alaska) which serves to assist Alaska’s innovators and entrepreneurs in competing for and winning federal research grants to commercialize their scalable technology.
TREND operates the Alaska Phase 0 Program in partnership with the University of Alaska Fairbanks Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) to identify ideas that have the potential to succeed and that will benefit from expert review and financial support.
This opportunity is beneficial for companies and innovators who are at the initial stages of commercializing their technologies and are working to develop proposals with increased technical merit and competitiveness. In 2020, TREND awarded four companies this grant for their research and development of Alaska’s economic diversification and revival: Barati Medical, LLC, Deeptree, Inc., BeadedStream LLC, and GRAYSTAR Pacific Seafood, Ltd. with many proceeding to apply for SBIR Phase 1 and 2 grants.
In 2021, TREND will provide technical assistance and proposal writing instructions to help create commercialization plans. Specifically:
TREND will award SBIR Phase 0 grants of up to $10,000 to the top four applicants
Applicants are invited to watch an informational webinar on SBIR/STTR Phase 0 Grants
TREND will review the initial round of submissions on Monday, July 12, 2021
The SBIR Phase 0 Entry Form is simple, confidential, and can be found on the TREND website along with terms and updates.
Applications will be evaluated by TREND program officers and awards will be announced in August 2021. For more information, visit https://aksbdc.org/about/programs/trend and follow Alaska SBDC on social media for updates at @AlaskaSBDC.