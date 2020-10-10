**In-Person or virtual interviews will be available upon request**
WHEN: Monday, October 12, 2020, 10:00 A.M. – 11:30 A.M.
WHERE: Alaska Pacific University Facebook Page – LIVE (https://www.facebook.com/Alaskapacific/)
WHO: Alaska Pacific University, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, Alaska Native
Brotherhood Camp 87, Alaska Native Heritage Center, Native Peoples Action, Native Village of
Eklutna, and Pamyua – This virtual event is open to the public – no registration required. This
virtual event will feature traditional dancing as well as speeches from community members and
cultural leaders.
EMCEES: Rochelle Adams (Gwich'in), Alaska Native Linguist, Artist and Community Organizer
Sovereign Bill (Tlingit and Muckleshoot), voice actress of Molly Mabray in Molly of Denali
Opening Blessing by Honored Member of APU’s Elders Council, Dr. Edna Paniattaaq MacLean (Inupiaq), Alaska Native Linguist and Educator
CONFIRMED SPEAKERS (as of 10/9):
Valerie Nurr’araaluk Davidson (Yup’ik), President, Alaska Pacific University
Mayor Ethan Berkowitz
Honored Elder Ernestine Saankalaxt’ Hayes (Tlingit), Writer, Professor, and Alaska State Writer Laureate
Dr. Allison Kelliher (Koyukon Athabascan), Tribal Doctor and Physician
PERFORMANCES (as of 10/9):
Martin Paul (Yup’ik)
Woosh.ji.een led by Lyle and Kolene James (Tlingit)
Stephen Blanchett (Yup’ik)
BACKGROUND: Indigenous Peoples’ Day is celebrated on the second Monday in November across the country and honors and respects the indigenous peoples of this land. It commemorates our shared history and culture and it is a day of celebration.
This celebration event hosted annually by Alaska Pacific University is the largest in the state. Because of COVID this year we have moved the event to a virtual setting.
Alaska is one of more than 60 cities and states that recognize Indigenous Peoples Day as a state holiday. It became permanent state holiday in 2017 when Alaska House Bill 78 was signed into law by then-Gov. Bill Walker. Also, in that same year, Indigenous
Peoples Day was made permanent by the Municipality of Anchorage.
Locally, the Municipality of Anchorage is Alaska’s largest Native village, with more than 23,000 Alaska Natives calling Anchorage home.