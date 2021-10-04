The Anchorage Park Foundation is hosting their first annual Moose Loop Race from October 20th through 24th. The race will be virtual this year to support and promote COVID safe activities. The event celebrates the world-class urban trails in Anchorage that are 32-miles in length, shaped like a moose! Participants can run, walk, roll, ski, skate or bike.
“Our goal is that everyone who appreciates Anchorage’s amazing trail system will join us for the Moose Loop Race,” said Beth Nordlund, Anchorage Park Foundation Executive Director. “We hope this race will start a new tradition that brings together all types of trail users to celebrate a common link that joins our community.”
Events include 5K, 10K, Mini Moose (12.75K), or Mighty Moose (51.5K Moose Loop). Every dollar raised through this event goes to support Anchorage parks and trails through the Anchorage Park Foundation.
“The great thing about being virtual this year is the opportunity to really individualize your race,” said Nordlund. “You can work toward the Mighty Moose and log a few miles every day that week or you can pick a 5K near your neighborhood and include the whole family.”
Registration is $35 for adults and $15 for 12-and-under. Finisher t-shirts for adult participants will be on a first-come first-served basis, while supplies last.
Learn more about the race and register here: https://runsignup.com/Race/AK/Anchorage/TheMooseLoopRace