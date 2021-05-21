On the sidelines of the Arctic Council Ministerial meeting, the President of Iceland, Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, presented U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) with the Icelandic Order of the Falcon—the highest honor Iceland can bestow on individuals. Senator Murkowski received this prestigious honor in recognition of her efforts strengthening the relations between Iceland, Alaska and all of the United States, and for her beneficial contributions to all facets of Icelandic and Arctic societies.
“It is an incredible honor to be presented with the Icelandic Order of the Falcon. Iceland is one of America’s, and Alaska’s, strongest partners and allies. Our countries have long pursued mutual goals and interests and Alaska and Iceland share so much in common. This has made it natural and rewarding to work towards strengthening peace, collaboration, and diplomacy in the Arctic region, side-by-side with our Icelandic friends,” said Senator Murkowski. “The future of the Arctic depends on our ability to communicate and work with our fellow Arctic nations. My meetings with the President of Iceland, Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, former President Olafur Grimmson, numerous ministers, and other Icelandic officials over the years have allowed us to establish strong relationships built on trust and communication. As we continue to work toward the common goal of creating a bright future for the entire Arctic—for all those living and working in the Arctic—it is good to know America has a friend in Iceland.”