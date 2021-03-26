Over a year after Gov. Dunleavy first issued an emergency declaration due to COVID-19, the House Republican Caucus voted on Friday against the Alaska Disaster Act. The floor vote came two days after the governor sent a letter to the State Legislature asking them not to pass HB 76 in its current form.
“The Alaska House Democrat Coalition insists on giving Gov. Dunleavy additional powers he himself said he does not need,” Caucus Leader Cathy Tilton (R-Chugiak/MatSu) said. “House Bill 76, including a disaster declaration, is flatly unnecessary. It’s time for Alaska to put the ‘disaster’ behind us and begin recovery.”
Alaska’s disaster declaration expired over five weeks ago on Feb. 15. Since then, case counts plateaued, hospitalization rates remain low and steady, and over 70 percent of Alaskans 65 and older have voluntarily received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Alaska leads the nation in every metric that matters.
The governor asked for limited powers in lieu of a disaster declaration. A more limited bill allows Alaska to continue its recovery from the pandemic without deterring tourists from visiting, and businesses and local governments from fully reopening.
Rep. Kevin McCabe (R-Big Lake) raised the concern, that many groups cited to be in favor of the disaster declaration, have financial interests at stake.
“Are we working for the big businesses, are we working for the non-profits, or are we working for our constituents?” Rep. McCabe asked.
Rep. DeLena Johnson (R-Palmer) successfully amended the bill to prevent federal aid from being used for abortions. Johnson’s amendment passed by 21 votes.
21 House Democrat Coalition members voted down an amendment to effectively ban COVID-19 vaccine passports in the state of Alaska.
Rep. Steve Thompson (R-Fairbanks) offered an amendment to limit the bill to the powers requested by the Governor and would remove “disaster declaration.”
“A new disaster declaration makes the statement that we are still responding rather than beginning the process of recovering,” Rep. Thompson said. “Alaska needs to signal to all that we are open for business and ready for the tourism and summer work season ahead.”