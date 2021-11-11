Hospice of Anchorage will host the 2021 Navigating the Holidays event taking place at Hospice of Anchorage beginning on November 15, 2021 and ending January 1, 2022.
Hospice of Anchorage is proud to bring Navigating the Holidays to the Anchorage community with our specially designed kit for the second year in a row. While we normally provide this event in person, we are offering it in a socially distanced way during 2020 and this year. The event is for people who are recently bereaved having lost a loved one and facing the first set of holidays without them. Contents of the kit are made by Alaskan companies and feature a DVD, booklet and items designed to provide comfort and reassurance for people going through a difficult time of loss.
People are invited to call Hospice of Anchorage at 907.561.5322 for more information. The kits are available for curbside pick up or by coming in to our office location at 2612 E Northern Lights Boulevard.
The mission of Hospice of Anchorage is to help individuals and families prepare for and live well with serious, life-limiting illness, dying, and grief. Hospice of Anchorage has been providing free of charge palliative care to the community since 1981.