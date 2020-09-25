On 9/25/20 at 4:07 AM, Officers with the Patrol Division responded to a wooded camp area to the northeast of the Pine Street and Reka Drive intersection in reference to a citizen report of a deceased person.
One adult male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene from what appears to be trauma to the body. APD Homicide Detectives and the Crime Scene Team have responded to the scene to conduct a thorough investigation. There have been no arrests at this time.
If anyone has information about this incident, including surveillance footage, please call 3-1-1. If you'd like to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com