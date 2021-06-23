At 7:32 AM on June 23, 2021, Anchorage Police responded to the parking lot of the Trophy Lounge located at 8801 Jewel Lake Road in reference to an adult male who appeared to need medical assistance. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male in the parking lot who was deceased due to trauma to the upper body.
The parking lot is closed down and will remain so while the Crime Scene Team processes the area. There is no suspect information to release at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident, to include surveillance footage, is asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers online at www.AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com.
APD Case 21-19918