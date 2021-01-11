Update at 3:15 AM:
The victim has passed away from his injuries, this incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The Crime Scene Team will be responding to process the scene.
The victim's identity will be released once next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed.
Original at 2:35 AM:
At 1:50 AM on January 11, 2021, Anchorage Police responded to the 5900-block of E 6thAvenue in reference to reports of multiple shots being fired. Upon arrival officers located an adult male outside with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is still underway and there is no suspect information to release at this time. There will be a police presence while the scene is being processed. Anyone with information regarding this incident, to include surveillance footage of the area, is asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1.