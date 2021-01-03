On 1/2/21 at around 11:30 PM, Officers with the Patrol Division responded to a residence on the 5900 block of E 6th Avenue in reference to a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, Officers and Medics located one adult female victim inside the residence with a gunshot wound to the upper body. She was declared deceased at the scene.
One person has been detained and transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning by Detectives. While the circumstances are still under investigation, Detectives have cause to believe this is an isolated incident. There are no outstanding suspects and no current road closures at this time.