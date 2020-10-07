On 10/7/20 around 1:20 a.m., Dispatch received a report of shots fired in the 200 block of McCarrey Street.
Officers with the Patrol Division found four adults (two males and two females) with gunshot wounds at an apartment complex. One adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. The two adult females were transported a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The adult male was transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries.
There will be a large police presence in the area as the investigation continues. There are no road closures at this time. If you are in the area, please follow officer’s instructions.
If you have any information about this investigation, including surveillance video, please call Dispatch at 911 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 907-561-STOP.