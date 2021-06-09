At 2:37 AM on June 9, 2021, Anchorage Police responded to the area of 12th/Hyder regarding reports of shots fired. Upon arrival officers located one deceased adult male. An injured adult female was transported to a hospital; her condition is unknown at this time.
12th Avenue is currently blocked off between Gambell and Ingra. Hyder is closed between 11th and 13th. Please avoid the area while police work the scene. The Crime Scene Team will also be responding.
Anyone with information regarding this incident, to include surveillance footage, is asked to contact APD Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1).