At 12:55PM on 4/23/21 Officers with the Patrol Division responded to the 1000 Block of Ingra Street to reports of a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers located one adult female victim inside a residence with trauma to her upper body. She was transported to a local hospital where she died as a result from her injuries . The victim’s pet dog was discovered to also have trauma to it’s body. The canine was transported to an area pet emergency center and died as a result of their injuries. The circumstances are under investigation, but this case is being investigated as a homicide. The APD Crime Scene Team and Detectives have responded and will be conducting a thorough investigation.
Detectives believe they have made contact with everyone involved. This appears to be an isolated incident and no one is outstanding.
Officers and APD’s Crime Scene Team will be in the area for an extended period of time. One lane of Ingram Northbound remains closed.
The victim's identity will be released pending next-of-kin procedures.
Original--2:14PM--04/23/21
At 12:55PM on 4/23/21 Officers with the Patrol Division responded to the 1000 Block of Ingra Street to reports of a disturbance.
There will be a large police presence in the area as the investigation continues. One lane Northbound of Ingram is currently closed. Please avoid the area.