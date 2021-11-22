WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), a senior member on the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the following grants heading to organizations, Tribal entities, and communities in Alaska:
- · Cordova: $20 million for the Cordova South Harbor Rebuild from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) grant program.
- o This project will restore South Harbor floats and docks, including sheet piling and dredging, and construction of a new drive-down floatplane and vessel service dock.
- · Haines: $20 million RAISE grant for the Haines Lutak Dock replacement.
- o This project will complete development and construction to (1) relocate the existing boat launch ramp and creating a new uplands area; and (2) demolish the entire Lutak Dock and replace it with a bulkhead, fenders, and mooring dolphins.
- · Nunakauyarmiut Tribe: $12 million RAISE grant for the trail to Mertarvik.
- o This project will install an approximately 30-mile Geocell trail to connect the newly relocated Mertarvik Village to the existing transportation system infrastructure (trails system) on Nelson Island.
- · Statewide: $10.2 million with a Tribal set aside of $7.19 million to Alaska from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Office of Community Services at the Administration for Children and Families’ (ACF) Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
- · Statewide: $4.95 million Alaska Native Women’s Resource Center from ACF.
- · Fort Wainwright: $31.19 million to the Watterson Construction Company to construct a large child development center.
- · Yakutat: $454,343 to the Yakutat Community Health Center to purchase devices, including laptops and tablets, and enhance its telemedicine services to provide underserved and low-income patients in the Yakutat area access to a variety of healthcare services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- · Bethel: $520,597 to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation for telehealth devices, including new network hardware, software, and wireless access points, to expand telehealth capabilities that are integral to successful patient care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- · Fairbanks: $6.2 million for a research project focused on building community resilience.
- · Anchorage: $50,000 to the Anchorage Museum Association for a project entitled, “Future Forward: People, Place and Planet.”
- o The Anchorage Museum will use these funds to hire new museum staff and train existing staff to develop community relationships, partnerships, networks, and alliances.
- · Cordova: $23,000 to the Cordova Public Library’s Digital Services Librarian.
- o The Cordova Public Library in Cordova will significantly expand its digital services for patrons in this geographically isolated rural community.
- · Unalaska: $38,795 to the Museum of the Aleutians for the Archaeological Catalog and Community Outreach Project.
- o The Museum of the Aleutians in Unalaska will catalogue and re-house archaeological materials and include them in the Alaska Digital Archives and on the museum's website.
- · Angoon: $48,457 to Kootznoowoo, Inc. for the Angoon Artisan Library.
- o The village of Angoon, Alaska-home to the Deisheetan clan of the Tlingit Tribe-will create an artists' workshop with a library and resource center that will help this remote community address the social isolation and lack of access to cultural activities that have resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.
- · Kake: $49,062 to Organized Village of Kake to modernize the Tribe’s archives.
- o The Organized Village of Kake, a federally recognized Alaskan Tribe, will transform the Tribe's archival collection from a library-only version to an easy-to-use, publicly available online platform to help the community foster positive and lasting improvements and combat some of the social and cultural isolation it has faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- · Wrangell: $14,040 to Wrangell Cooperative Association for additional staffing to recover lost public hours.
- o The Irene Ingle Public Library in Wrangell will expand its operating hours to better serve patrons on a more regular basis.
- · Grants from the Department of Transportation, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for economic relief funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at these airports:
- o King Salmon: $1,218,064 to the King Salmon Airport
- o Quinhagak: $32,000 to the Native Village of Kwinhagak for the Quinhagak Airport
- o Wainwright: $32,000 to the North Slope Borough for the Wainwright Airport
- o Atqasuk: $32,000 to the North Slope Borough for the Atqasuk Edward Burnell Sr. Memorial Airport
- o Utqiagvik: $1.2 million to the Wiley Post-Will Rogers Memorial Airport
- o Anchorage: $42.12 million to the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
- o Aniak: $1.06 million to the Aniak Airport
- o Unalaska: $1.13 million to the Unalaska Airport
- o Bethel: $2.4 million to the Bethel Airport
- o Kodiak: $1.57 million to the Kodiak Airport
- o Cordova: $1.09 million to the Merle K (Mudhole) Smith Airport from the Federal Aviation Administration
- o Venetie: $22,000 to the Native Village of Venetie Tribal Government for the Arctic Village Airport
- o Nenana: $22,000 to the Nenana Municipal Airport
- o Anaktuvuk: $32,000 to Anaktuvuk Pass Airport
- o Klawock: $1,063,974 for the Klawock Airport
- o Fairbanks: $6.36 million to the Fairbanks International Airport
- o Sitka: $1.65 million to the Sitka Rocky Gutierrez Airport
- o Deadhorse: $1.36 to the Deadhorse Airport
- o Nome: $1.32 million to the Nome Airport
- o Wrangell: $1.07 million to the Wrangell Airport
- o Anchorage: $1.13 million to the Merrill Field Airport
- o Point Lay: $22,000 to the Point Lay LRRS Airport
- o Kenai: $1.71 million to the Kenai Municipal Airport
- o St. Mary’s: $1.05 million to the St. Mary’s Airport
- o Haines: $1.04 million to the Haines Airport
- · Grants from the Department of Transportation, Federal Aviation Administration which will provide economic relief from rent and minimum annual guarantees to small airport concessions located at primary airports.
- o Juneau: $393,387 to Juneau International Airport
- o Anchorage: $2.34 million to the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
- o Anchorage: $15,556 to the Lake Hood Airport