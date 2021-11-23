Due to inadequate snow conditions and to prevent resource damage across the Chugach National Forest, operating or possessing a snowmachine in the Glacier and Seward Ranger Districts is prohibited per Forest Order No. 10-04-00-22-01 effective Nov. 24, 2021.
The order includes the popular Turnagain Pass area and will remain in effect until April 30, 2022 or until rescinded as snow conditions allow.
Areas within the Glacier and Seward Ranger Districts were expected to begin opening for snowmachine use between Nov. 24 and Dec. 1, 2021; however, while there is snow in many areas, conditions vary greatly across the two Districts.
Chugach National Forest staff will continue to monitor conditions closely and notify the public once snowpack across the area is adequate to allow snowmachines. Most trails are open for hiking, snowshoeing and skiing.
Please refer to the Chugach National Forest website for up-to-date closure information. Please visit the on-line Motor Vehicle Use Maps (MVUM) to view or download maps of the area. Winter recreationists should always check with the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center for up-to-date avalanche forecasts.