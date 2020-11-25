As Alaskans look ahead to Thanksgiving and consider what they are thankful for, GCI is encouraging families in Anchorage to think about a part of the community that is often forgotten: youth without a stable home or support system. GCI is teaming up with Covenant House Alaska for the Virtual Sleep Out: Anchorage Edition 2020 to show solidarity for youth in Alaska experiencing homelessness. GCI Senior Vice President of Consumer Services Paul Landes will be giving up his bed and is asking others in Anchorage to think about those less fortunate.
“I am so honored to represent GCI and join my family in the virtual Sleep Out,” said Landes. “I’ve seen the change a youth can make after getting a step up at Covenant House Alaska. It’s the easiest thing we can do, give up our bed for one night in honor of these young people who have had to struggle. I encourage all in Anchorage to think about what they are grateful for and then consider giving something back to others who are not as fortunate.”
In past years, Covenant House Alaska would open its doors to sleepers who would raise money to support the shelter during the Sleep Out event. But this year, to practice social distancing, the entire community is being invited to participate at a location and date of their choice. To commit to the Sleep Out, register with a team, or individually, and complete the $25 self-donation. Once completed, anyone can raise funds or donate money that will go directly to Covenant House Alaska to help young Alaskans experiencing homelessness feel uplifted and heading towards a brighter future.
Covenant House Alaska provides many essential services to teens like GED preparation, job readiness, mental health services, life skills training and more. Since 1988, Covenant House Alaska has served more than 25,000 at-risk youth experiencing homelessness. GCI regularly supports nonprofit organizations like Covenant House Alaska through its corporate philanthropy program GCI Gives. Over the last five years it has donated more than $10 million in cash, products, scholarships and grants. GCI Gives allows GCI to give back to Alaska communities through initiatives that support children and create healthy communities, among other areas of focus.
"The Sleep Out is not about pretending to be homeless," said Alison Kear, executive director at Covenant House Alaska. "It’s an act of solidarity with the 4.2 million young people who experience homelessness each year. It’s a decision that we can’t stay indoors while so many kids remain outside. GCI has always been a loyal supporter of Covenant House Alaska and a strong partner in our efforts to advocate for Alaska’s youth. We are excited for the opportunity to engage with the community in new ways, as we ask our neighbors to register, pick an evening, fundraise and spend one night outside.”
The annual Candlelight Vigil for Covenant House Alaska was also held virtually this year. To watch the video and hear from others who are giving up their bed, click here. To join GCI in sleeping out for Covenant House Alaska, visit www.sleepout.org/event/ak.
GCI is one of Alaska’s leaders in corporate philanthropy, donating approximately $2 million each year in cash, products and connectivity to organizations across the state. GCI is committed to giving back to the communities it serves and provides employees with 16 hours of paid leave to volunteer with local organizations. In 2019, nearly 550 GCI employees volunteered more than 5,300 hours.
For more information about GCI Gives, visit https://www.gci.com/why-gci/gcigives.