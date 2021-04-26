The Forrest Dunbar for Mayor campaign today announced that former First Lady Susan Knowles and Governor Tony Knowles have formally endorsed Forrest’s candidacy in the May 11th Mayoral runoff election.
“Susan and I strongly support Forrest Dunbar for Mayor of Anchorage,” says Governor Knowles. “As a member of the Army National Guard and an Assembly Member, Forrest has a deep commitment to public service for our community, our state, and our nation. He has a record of defending our civil rights, fighting discrimination, and working to provide for our public health. As a life-long Alaskan, raised in Eagle and Cordova, Forrest embodies Alaska values. He will unify this community in growing our economy and ensuring quality of life for all our residents. We thank Forrest for stepping up to the plate for Anchorage.”
On receiving Knowles’ endorsement, Forrest Dunbar says, “I’m honored to have the endorsement of Susan Knowles and former Alaska Governor and Anchorage Mayor Tony Knowles. Susan served our city for 18 years as a commissioner on the Alaska Public Utilities Commission; as mayor, Tony Knowles fought for our students, created new private sector jobs, and beautified our city by establishing the 11-mile Tony Knowles Coastal Trail. I hope to continue to work in service of the vision of a walkable, working Anchorage that the Knowles’ have championed for decades.”